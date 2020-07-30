An additional 585 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iowa by the Iowa Department of Public Health, making for a total of 43,778 cases.
Among those testing positive, a total of 31,741 have recovered.
15 additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 854.
In Story County, fifteen more positive cases have been reported, for a total of 1,076 cases. Two more deaths have been reported in Story County, bringing the county's death toll to 13.
