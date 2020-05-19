In Tuesday's press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the Iowa Coronavirus website had added new graphs to show how many people have been tested for coronavirus and how many of those tests came back positive.
The Iowa Department of Public Health recorded 341 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, along with 12 new deaths.
Iowa has now recorded 15,296 positive cases and 367 total deaths.
In Story County there have been 81 positive cases of COVID-19 with 59 recoveries and 1 death.
1 of 29 Iowans have now been tested for coronavirus with 1 of 34 Iowans testing negative and 1 of 206 Iowans testing positive.
Iowa's percentage of individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 has steadily been declining since May 13.
Since May 13, Iowa's percentage of individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 has dropped from 10 percent to 7.1 percent.
To go along with real time updates, the Iowa Coronavirus website now features serology testing numbers by county.
On Friday, some businesses saw restrictions get lifted. On Tuesday, governor Reynolds reiterated that an announcement on the status of business restrictions that are still in place will be take place next week.
in Tuesday's press conference, Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia announced that has issued "robust guidance and testing measures to child care providers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.