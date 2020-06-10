Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the 50 percent capacity restrictions that have been put on businesses will be lifted at 8 a.m. on Friday.
These businesses include bars, restaurants and theaters.
"Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly to best fit the needs of their customers and employees," Reynolds said. "Establishments shall implement measures to maintain social distancing, increase hygiene measures and other public health measures to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19, consistent with the guidance that has been provided by the department of public health."
Under these same guidelines, Reynolds said that more places can begin to open up.
Swimming pools, senior centers and adult day care centers may also open if they comply with specific guidance issued by the department of public health.
"These changes are a result of positive forward momentum that we're generating in Iowa and we must keep it going," Reynolds said. " [...] COVID-19 will remain in our communities for a while, but we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate, manage and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life."
State epidemiologist, Dr. Caitlin Pedati emphasized in Wednesday's press conference, that the public health strategies that have been in place for the past three months, need to be followed to help eliminate the transmission of COVID-19.
An additional 339 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, along with seven more deaths.
The State of Iowa has a total of 22,516 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 202,612 tests.
A total of 629 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Iowa.
Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 a total of 13,545 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa.
In Story County there are 167 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
