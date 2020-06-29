An additional 254 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 28,732 cases.
An additional three deaths were reported, brining the statewide total to 707 deaths.
A total of 17,729 recoveries have been made statewide.
The total number of positive cases in Story County is 677 and the number of deaths remains at three.
