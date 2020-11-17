Iowa surpassed 2,000 deaths on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A total of 2,028 people in Iowa have died from COVID-19 — 37 more deaths since Monday.
An additional 4,388 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 191,408. Additionally, 109,984 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa.
In Story County 5,634 individuals have tested positive — an increase of 94 people.
One more person has died in Story County, bringing the total to 19. A total of 3,869 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.
