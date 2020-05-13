Gov. Kim Reynolds announced guidelines for businesses that are looking to reopen this Friday in her Wednesday press conference.
“Effective May 15, all restrictions currently lifted in 77 counties of Iowa will be expanded statewide,” Reynolds said. “This includes restaurants, fitness centers and additionally salons, barbershops, and massage therapy may re-open statewide with capacity restrictions and recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Sarah Reisetter said anyone over the age of 65 or at higher risk for COVID-19 related illness should continue to stay home as much as possible, even with more businesses reopening on Friday.
“It is also okay to stay at home if you are not in a high-risk category,” Reisetter said. “Every Iowan needs to do what is best for them, and that will differ based on everyone’s unique circumstances.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health has created guidance for businesses that are deciding to open.
These requirements include:
- Ensuring frequent and sanitizing of the establishments following the most recent Center for Disease Control guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting community facilities.
- Ensuring hand washing and hand sanitizing supplies are readily available for customers and staff.
- Providing visual reminders for staff and customers to stay at least six feet away from others when in the establishment.
- Allowing or requiring the use of masks or cloth face coverings, especially when staying six feet away from others is impossible, such as in a salon or massage setting.
- Developing appropriate leave policies allowing staff to stay home when they are ill or have been in close contact with a confirmed case.
- Asking customers not to enter the facility if they have been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days or if they themselves are not feeling well.
Reisetter said businesses should continue to follow the guidelines developed by the Iowa Department of Public Health to prevent and detect outbreaks in their facilities and that those businesses should reach out to the Iowa Department of Public Health if they need assistance.
“This guidance has been developed to ensure that Iowa can reopen and do it responsibly,” Reisetter said. “We can reopen in a manner that not only protects the health of Iowans visiting these establishments but also the health of employees who work there. Please continue to follow public health guidance and stay safe.”
There have been an additional 377 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 13,289 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 17 additional deaths, for a total of 306 statewide.
4,431 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 85,719 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, an additional 336 cases have recovered, for a total of 5,954 total recoveries.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 65.
