Iowa hits a record high as 4,562 individuals test positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 140,609.
Thursday, the state was reporting 1,801 COVID-19-related deaths, an increase of 20 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Story County, a total of 4,510 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Story County remains at 18 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.