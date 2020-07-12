There have been an additional 474 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Iowa, making a total of 35,002 cases. A total of 374,817 Iowans have been tested overall.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one additional death, bringing the statewide death toll to 748.
Of those testing positive, a total of 26,206 Iowans have recovered.
The total counts for Story City currently sit at 860 positive cases and five deaths.
