There have been an additional 368 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Iowa, making for a total of 35,380 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three additional deaths from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 755.
Of those testing positive, a total of 26,899 Iowans have made recoveries.
The total number of positive cases in Story County is 880. The number of deaths in Story County is eight.
