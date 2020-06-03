Breaking News Placeholder

60 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, making for a total of 20,010 positive cases.

Of Iowans who tested positive, 11,925 have recovered. 

An additional 5 more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, making for a total of 566 deaths in Iowa. 

A total of 164,134 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 for a per capita rate of 1 in 19 Iowans tested. 

The Iowa State athletic department announced Wednesday that one of their student workers has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first confirmed case within the department.

The total amount of positive cases in Story County is 118.

