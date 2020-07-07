There have been an additional 273 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa, making for a total of 31,925 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported four additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 725.
Out of those testing positive, a total of 25,414 Iowans have recovered.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 793. Story County remains at three deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.