The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of an additional 648 positive COVID-19 cases, making a total of 5,092 positive cases in Iowa.
IDPH also reported an additional five deaths and 1,723 recovered Iowans. At this time, the IDPH said 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested.
The five deaths were reported in the following counties:
- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) in Black Hawk County.
- 1 older adult (61-80 years) in Johnson County.
- 1 older adult (61-80 years) and 1 elderly adult (81+) in Polk County.
- 1 elderly adult (81+) in Scott County.
Additionally, a previously identified case in Clinton County upon further investigation is a resident of Illinois.
A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
