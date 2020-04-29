The highest number of single day deaths from COVID-19 in IOwa was announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds at her press conference on April 29.
Between April 27 and April 28, 12 deaths were reported along with 467 new positive cases of COVID-19. This makes for a total of 6,843 positive cases in Iowa with a total of 148 deaths. Of the new positive cases, 93 percent were reported in the 22 counties where restrictions will remain in place after May 1. Of those Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus, 2,148 have recovered making for a recovery rate of 35 percent.
The 12 deaths were reported in the following counties:
One elderly adult (81+ years) from Black Hawk County
One older adult (61-80 years) from Dubuque County
One elderly adult (81+ years) from Jasper County
One elderly adult (81+ years) from Marshall County
One elderly adult (81+ years) from Muscatine County
One elderly adult (81+ years) from Polk County
One adult (18-40 years) from Pottawattamie County
One elderly adult (81+ years) from Washington County
One middle-aged adult (40-61 years), two older adult (61-80 years) and one elderly adult (81+ years) from Linn County
On April 28 1,514 total tests for COVID-19 were conducted making for a total 41,347 total Iowans tested. Now 1 in 6 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.
Today the second Test Iowa site opened in Waterloo, with two more sites in Woodbury and Scott county set to open next week. Since its opening April 25, 874 Iowans have been tested at the Test Iowa site in Des Moines.
Gov. Reynolds says strike teams are conducting testing in long-term care facilities across Iowa, with a strike team conducting large-scale testing at long-term care facilities in Muscatine county today.
Iowa National Guard General Ben Corell provided an update on the Iowa National Guard’s role in COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The Iowa National Guard has 880 service men and women at work with tasks such as personal protective equipment distribution, administrative and logistical support to Test Iowa sties, call centers to aid the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) in COVID-19 mapping, and labor and distribution support for Iowa’s regional food banks
Gov. Reynolds continued to insist her decision to reopen businesses in 77 of the state’s counties on May 1 is the right move when met with questions, citing that keeping parts of the state with little coronavirus activity on lockdown is unsustainable and puts her trust in Iowans' decision making. Gov. Reynolds and the IDPH say they will continue to evaluate information daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.