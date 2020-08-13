The positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa has surpassed 50,000.
An additional 313 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. In Story County, seven new cases were reported.
Seven more deaths have been reported, making a total of 956 COVID-19 related deaths.
A total of 537,426 Iowans have been tested — one of six Iowans — and of the 50,218 who have tested positive, 39,228 have recovered.
