The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that Iowa’s COVID-19 case count rose by another 850 cases since the last count at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Iowa’s total case count is now at 84,433, quickly approaching 85,000. The reported positivity rate is 11 percent.
The IDPH also reported that another 2,634 individuals tested positive via antigen testing.
Four new coronavirus deaths were reported in the state, bringing Iowa’s total death toll to 1,303.
Story County’s case count rose by 22, bringing the county’s total case count to 3,410. No additional deaths have been reported in the county. Story County’s total death toll remains at 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.