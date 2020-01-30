After a grueling, years-long process, fewer than half of the Democratic presidential candidates remain in the race just three days out from the Iowa caucuses.
This is where the remaining Democratic candidates stand on key issues in the 2020 election. The issues were selected based on the most recent YouGov national survey of adults. The top three issues for 18-to-29-year-old respondents were health care, the environment and education.
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Health care: Biden would “give every American access to affordable health insurance,” according to his campaign website. He would also give people “the choice to purchase a public health insurance option like Medicare.” This is also known as a public option.
Climate change: Biden calls for a 100 percent clean energy economy by 2050 and for the United States to rejoin the Paris Agreement, and would also sign executive orders going beyond the platform of the “Obama-Biden administration,” according to his campaign website.
College education: Biden would “double the maximum value of Pell grants,” and automatically increase the value based on inflation, according to his campaign website.
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Health care: Sanders proposes a “'Medicare for All,' single-payer, national health insurance program to provide everyone in America with comprehensive health care coverage, free at the point of service,” according to his campaign website.
Climate change: Sanders co-sponsored the Green New Deal and rejoining the Paris Agreement. He also calls for “complete decarbonization of the economy by 2050” and “[e]nding unemployment by creating 20 million jobs needed to solve the climate crisis,” according to his campaign website.
College education: Sanders supports tuition-free public colleges, universities, historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions and trade schools, the cancellation of all student debt and a 1.88 percent cap on future loan interest rates, according to his campaign website.
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Health care: Buttigieg supports a public option, which he refers to as “Medicare for All Who Want It.” Anyone would be able to opt into the plan or maintain their private health insurance regardless of their income, according to a Buttigieg campaign ad.
Climate change: Buttigieg would work with Congress to implement “a bold and achievable” Green New Deal, according to his campaign website. He supports rejoining the Paris Agreement. His campaign released an extensive and “realistic” plan to become a net-zero carbon emissions society “no later than 2050.”
College education: The Buttigieg campaign released a college affordability plan in November, providing tuition-free public college for more than seven million students eligible for Pell Grants and for those from families earning up to $100,000 annually.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Health care: Warren is a supporter of Medicare for All, “which would provide all Americans with a public health care program,” according to her campaign website. She also proposes Medicare “aggressively” negotiate with pharmaceutical firms to lower the cost of drugs.
Climate change: Warren co-sponsored the Green New Deal and calls for “100 percent clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy in electricity generation” by 2035, according to her campaign website. She supports rejoining the Paris Agreement.
College education: Warren released a plan to cancel debt for “more than 95 percent of the nearly 45 million Americans with student loan debt” and provide tuition-free public college and university education.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Health care: Klobuchar supports a public option, according to her campaign website, and has authored proposals to lift the ban on Medicare negotiating with pharmaceutical firms to bring drug prices down.
Climate change: Klobuchar supports rejoining the Paris Agreement, according to a Medium post her campaign authored. The post also said in her first 100 days as president “Klobuchar will introduce and work with Congress to pass sweeping legislation that will put our country on a path to achieving 100 percent net-zero emissions no later than 2050.”
College education: In a Medium post, Klobuchar’s campaign said she would double the maximum Pell grant to $12,000 annually, expand eligibility to families making up to $100,000 annually and index grant levels to inflation.
Businessman Andrew Yang
Health care: Yang said in a blog post he supports the “spirit” of Medicare for All, though does not believe disrupting the American health care industry and eliminating private health insurance is “realistic.”
Climate change: According to Yang’s campaign website, the “Green New Deal has done a great job in starting the conversation about how we define the scope” of climate change, and the candidate calls for using “all options” to get to a “fully sustainable economy ahead of 2050.”
College education: Yang would would “change bankruptcy laws to make it easier to discharge educational debt” and “work to fund community colleges to a point where they can provide free (or drastically reduced) tuition to anyone from the community,” according to a plan on his campaign website.
Businessman Tom Steyer
Health care: Steyer supports the creation of a public option to compete with and drive down the costs of private health insurance plans, according to his campaign website.
Climate change: On Steyer's campaign website, he called it “critical” to reach net-zero global-warming causing pollution by 2045. He supports rejoining the Paris Agreement.
College education: In a phone interview with the Daily in September, Steyer said people who are using their education as a means to get a job that is “beneficial for society” should have their student debt forgiven, and called for a “borrower’s bill of rights” to protect borrowers in a June tweet.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Health care: Gabbard supports Medicare for All, and co-sponsored a bill providing for its implementation. She would also work to allow Medicare to negotiate to bring prescription drug costs down, according to her campaign website.
Climate change: Gabbard introduced a bill that would transition the U.S. to 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2035.
College education: Gabbard co-sponsored a bill in 2017 that would eliminate tuition at four-year public colleges and universities for families that make up to $125,000 annually and establish universal tuition-free community college.
Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg
Health care: Bloomberg calls for the creation of a public option and the expansion of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, on his campaign website.
Climate change: According to Bloomberg's campaign website, he would “[n]otify the U.N. to re-enter the Paris Agreement and significantly increase the U.S. commitment to reduce emissions to lead the world by example, aiming to meet the targets science tells us are necessary to reverse climate change and remain at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming.”
College education: Bloomberg has not released an extensive college affordability plan, though his campaign website notes his “College Point program has connected 66,000 high-achieving, lower-income high school students to free college counseling.”
Former Rep. John Delaney
Health care: Delaney calls for a public option his campaign refers to as “BetterCare” to guarantee universal coverage, according to his campaign website.
Climate change: Delaney released a plan proposing the introduction of carbon pricing in the U.S., and said he would rejoin the Paris Agreement on day one of his presidency.
College education: “Delaney is proposing free tuition for two years of community college or technical career training for every high school graduate,” according to his campaign website.
Sen. Michael Bennet
Health care: Bennet would establish “Medicare-X, a public option plan that builds on the Affordable Care Act instead of ripping out the progress we’ve made over the last 10 years,” according to his campaign website.
Climate change: Bennet would rejoin the Paris Agreement on day one of his presidency and work to “achieve 100 percent clean, net-zero emissions as fast as possible, and in no case later than 2050,” according to his campaign website.
College education: As president, Bennet would “immediately make community college free for all Americans by providing federal funding alongside state support to offset the cost of tuition,” and work to make four-year public colleges debt free through increasing Pell grants and other aid, according to his campaign website.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick
Health care: Patrick supports the implementation of a public option to achieve universal health care coverage and providing “the government new leverage in negotiating drug prices,” according to a Medium post by his campaign.
Climate change: According to his campaign website, Patrick would “propose before the United Nations a new permanent multilateral body to create, monitor, and support national commitments to combat climate change."
College education: “Public colleges and universities should be publicly funded to ensure that they are free or at least affordable to attend,” Patrick said on his campaign website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.