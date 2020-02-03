Late Monday night, Iowa’s Democratic Party delayed releasing any official results from any of the state’s more than 1,600 precinct caucuses.
The communications director for the Iowa Democratic Party Mandy McClure initially released a statement saying the “integrity of the result was paramount.”
“We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the [Iowa Democratic Party] is reporting out three data sets for the first time,” McClure said in a statement. “What we know right now is that around 25 percent of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016."
The three data sets McClure referred to were in regards to the fact the state party is for the first time releasing popular vote results from each of the rounds of the Iowa caucuses, and the state delegate equivalent each candidate was awarded as a result of their popular vote totals after the realignment period in the second round at precinct caucus sites.
McClure released an update in a statement roughly half an hour later.
“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” McClure said in the statement. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue; the app did not go down, and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”
McClure’s statement was sent in an email to reporters around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale released a statement calling the Democratic caucuses a “train wreck.”
“It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process,” Parscale said in the statement. “And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system? Tonight, President Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with record turnout for an incumbent.”
The various Democratic presidential candidates made references to the lack of clear results in their caucus night speeches to supporters.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who led in the RealClearPolitics polling average of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers before the caucuses, said he thinks when the results are released he will be doing “well.”
“Let me begin by stating that I imagine, have a strong feeling, at some point the results will be announced,” Sanders said to supporters in Des Moines. “And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.”
Jeremy White, a volunteer who flew from California to canvass for Sanders, said he finds the delay “fishy.”
“I don’t really trust it, it seems like numbers were flowing in, and we know that Robby Mook has something to do with the caucus app, but it seems a little fishy,” White said. “It is a really important state, so they will do anything they can to frame the narrative; it sounded like Bernie was up consistently, and so if it comes back and he is not, then I am going to be very suspicious.”
Mook, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager, said in a tweet he "never worked with any app vendor on caucus night strategies."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden took to the stage simultaneously at their respective watch parties in Des Moines.
"Thank you, Iowa,” Warren said to supporters. “Thank you so much. So listen, it’s too close to call.”
Garrison Smith, a student at Emporia State University and a Warren supporter at the watch party in Des Moines, said he heard about the lack of results through Twitter and didn’t see “any complaining.”
“The results won’t change whether they’re now or whether they’re in 12 hours, so as long as they get it right and they get it in a good manner, it’s okay,” Smith said.
Dori Eder, a Warren volunteer who drove three-and-a-half hours from Minnesota to volunteer for the senator, called the delay “frustrating.”
“I feel like Warren, my sense is that she did better than expected, so I wish we could have been able to celebrate that in the room, but I'm not worried that we don't know the real numbers,” Eder said. “It's a reporting problem; I think the numbers are there, it's just going to take a little while for us to know what they say. I wish we'd been able to celebrate it with her in the room, but I felt great about the organizing we did of the caucus that we helped out with, so I'm feeling good."
When Biden took the stage at his watch party, he said it looked like it would be a “long night,” adding he felt “good.”
“Well, the Iowa Democratic Party is working to get this result — get’em straight,” Biden said. “I want to make sure they are very careful in their deliberations, and indications are — our indication it’s going to be close, and we are going to walk out of here with our share of delegates; we don’t know exactly what it is yet, but we feel good about where we are. So it’s on to New Hampshire!”
Biden supporters spoke about the delay in results at the former vice president’s watch party.
“It is very appropriate and fitting for this caucus since everything is up in the air,” said Jason Merker, a campaign volunteer from New York.
Another Biden volunteer called the delay “nerve-wracking.”
Sanders’ and Warren’s Senate colleague, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, took the stage earliest of any of the five top polling candidates in the RealClearPolitics polling average.
“We know there’s delays, but we know there’s one thing: we are punching above our weight,” Klobuchar said. “My heart is full tonight. We are feeling so good tonight, and I cannot wait. Somehow, someway, I am gonna get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire. [...] Even during the well-earned impeachment hearing of Donald J. Trump, which kept me bolted to my Senate desk for the last two weeks, we kept fighting, and you kept fighting for me.”
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg took the stage last of all of the top five candidates and said “by all indications” he had won the caucuses, despite the lack of official results.
“What a night,” Buttigieg said. “Because tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality. So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done: Iowa, you have shocked the nation.”
As of early Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had yet to release any official results on their website at https://results.thecaucuses.org/.
