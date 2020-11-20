The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Iowa's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 203,931. This is an increase of 5,257 from Thursday.
Iowa is a global hotspot for community spread of COVID-19, prompting Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a mask mandate earlier this week.
The state's 14-day positivity rate has remained near or over 20 percent over the course of the last few weeks.
In Story County, 140 news cases have been reporting bringing the total to 6,068.
Another 31 deaths have been reported, bringing Iowa's total death toll to 2,133. Story County's death toll remains at 19.
Hospitalizations around the state have also remained high over the last month. There are currently 1,447 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19 and 275 of those patients are in the ICU. In the last 24 hours, 207 new patients have been admitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.