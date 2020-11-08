As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported an increase of 4,210 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 156,814.
The state quickly broke 150,000 coronavirus cases after not reaching 100,000 until mid-October.
The 14-day average for the state was reported to be over 20 percent.
There are now 4,837 positive COVID-19 cases in Story County, an increase of 232 cases from Friday.
An increase of three deaths have been reported since the state's last tally at 10 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state's total to 1,845. No new deaths have been reported in Story County.
Hospitalization numbers have also been consistently shattering daily records.
The state has broken 1,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,032 patients in the hospital, 184 of them are in the ICU. In the last 24 hours, 152 patients have been admitted to the hospital.
Hospital bed availability sits at 35 percent.
