The Iowa Board of Regents had the first reading of proposed tuition for the academic year 2020-2021 where all tuition rates would remain consistent with current rates.
The meeting was hosted telephonically May 4 and lasted around two-and-a-half minutes.
Board President Michael Richards introduced Board Chief Business Officer Brad Berg to discuss the proposed tuition.
“All proposed tuition and mandatory fee rates remained flat with the current academic year,” Berg said.
The second final reading of the proposed tuition is scheduled for June 4.
In accordance with current academic costs, Iowa State’s base tuition rate would be $8,042 for Iowa residents and $23,230 for non-Iowa residents.
Mandatory fees would be $1,277.90 for Iowa residents and non-Iowa residents, totaling $9,319.90 for Iowa residents and $24,507.90 for non-Iowa residents.
The executive summary of the proposed tuition and fees went into depth on the Board's decision.
"The COVID-19 epidemic is unprecedented," according to the document. "Like every other facet of society, our public universities have undergone massive disruptions, which affected all of our students, faculty and staff. Many decisions have been made and will continue to be made, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Iowa Department of Public Health and others. It is important that our students, families and our institutions have as much financial predictability as possible. Therefore, it is recommended there be no increases in tuition rates or mandatory fees."
More information on the Iowa Board of Regents can be found at iowaregents.edu.
