Director of Facilities at the Board of Regents, John Nash, (left), Regent Milt Dakovich, (middle) and Regent Patty Cownie, (right) listen to the property and facilities committee. Board of Regents held a meeting Feb. 27 in the Reiman Ballroom at the Alumni Center to hear from the property and facilities committee, the investment and finance committee, the academic affairs committee, campus and student affairs committee, audit and compliance committee and University of Iowa hospitals and clinics committee.