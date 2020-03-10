Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen and the Iowa Board of Regents updated students and families telling them to prepare for the eventuality that classes may go online-only after spring break.
“Following the identification of COVID-19 cases in Iowa, the Board of Regents has asked the three Regent Institutions to move as quickly as possible towards the ability to deliver instruction virtually,” Board President Michael Richards said in a statement. “It is important for students, faculty and staff to prepare for this eventuality this week prior to spring break.”
Specific information will be provided by the individual universities no later than 8 a.m. Thursday, March 12, according to the statement.
In an email soon after, Wintersteen addressed the Iowa State community and said Iowa State has been preparing for this event.
“Iowa State University has been planning and preparing for this contingency with our emergency management leaders and working groups, and we will share more information very soon,” Wintersteen said in the statement. “The Board of Regents also announced today it will be extending the 30-day international travel ban by 7 days each Monday, effective March 9, until conditions improve. The travel ban initially took effect March 5 and applies to university-sponsored international travel for students, faculty, and staff.”
The Board discussed the travel ban more in the statement.
“With regard to university-sponsored domestic travel, at this time it is an institutional decision,” Richards said in the statement. “However, the Board will continue to evaluate daily and its current recommendation is to avoid areas with high numbers of identified cases of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.