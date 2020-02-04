The Iowa Board of Regents will be reviewing three project requests from Iowa State University (ISU), a recommendation to rename the Music Hall on campus and hear from ISU President Wendy Wintersteen.
The Properties and Facilities Committee will meet to discuss a request from Iowa State to proceed with the project planning for the East Gateway Bridge to be near Jack Trice Stadium.
“The project would build a gateway bridge over South University Boulevard, east of Jack Trice Stadium, and an elevated walkway connecting the bridge to the stadium’s east concourse,” according to the document. “Not only would it create a safer pedestrian route between the stadium and parking, but would enhance entry into the ISU campus. The estimated project budget of $8 million to $12 million would be funded by Athletics Department Operations and Private Giving.”
Additionally, the committee will discuss approving the schematic design, project description and budget for pavement replacement in parking lots around campus and improvements to the Power Plant’s central control system.
The parking lots on campus are routinely measured and graded by ISU’s Facilities Planning & Management on a scale that assisted in proposing which lots needed improvements.
“This project would replace parking areas in three parking lots and install ADA parking improvements, while replacing select underground utilities,” according to the document. “The project budget of $3,830,000 would be funded by Institutional Roads Program Funds (DOT funds), ISU Parking, ISU Utilities and University Funds.”
Within the current power plant, the equipment is obsolete and does not meet safety requirements, according to the document.
“This project would replace the 50-year-old “station power system,” the Power Plant’s central control system, using 12 phases of construction through 2027,” according to the document. “The project budget of $16 million would be funded by the Utility Repair Fund and the Utility Infrastructure Fund.”
Then, the committee will discuss a potential naming of the Music Hall on campus.
The proposed name is the “Simon Estes Music Hall” after Adjunct Professor Dr. Simon Estes of the Music and Theatre department.
“Simon Estes, 81, is an adjunct professor of music and The F. Wendell Miller Distinguished Artist in Residence in the Department of Music and Theatre at Iowa State University. He is an internationally acclaimed opera vocalist, humanitarian, and philanthropist,” according to the document.” “[...] At the age of 81, Dr. Estes has and continues to bring tremendous pride to the state of Iowa and Iowa State University.”
After the committee adjourns, the Board of Regents will convene in an open session where Wintersteen will give her report to the Board highlighting recent institutional activities.
The meeting will start at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Board of Regents Office in Urbandale, Iowa.
