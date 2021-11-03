Hector Arbuckle, a senior in biology and member of Climate Reality, calls on the Board of Regents and Iowa State to support a third-party clean energy analysis for the University. "We are still not creatively using the resources available to us," Arbuckle said on Thursday. "Here at Iowa State we have the foremost experts in fields across the spectrums of energy science. We have potent connections with private industry that we have cultivated over years. We can embrace these resources and be unstoppable."