As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Health reported an increase of 3,451 coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 144,060.
For the second time since the pandemic began, Iowa is making national headlines for its record high numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations.
Iowa's 14 day positivity rate was reported to be nearly 20 percent. The seven day positivity rate was reported to be nearly 40 percent.
An additional 13 deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 1,814. In Story County, deaths remain at 18.
Another 95 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Story County, bringing the total to 4,605.
Iowa State reported a significant increase in cases last week, with 103 positives being reported. This spike came exactly two weeks after the reopening weekend of Story County bars.
Next week's numbers will begin to reflect positive cases due to parties and gatherings that occurred over "Halloweekend."
There are currently 912 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 188 patients are in the ICU. Only 30 percent of hospital beds are available at this time.
These hospitalization numbers surpass the numbers seen during the first wave of the virus back in the spring, setting new records every day.
In a Thursday press conference, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds again would not announce any mandates or shutdowns, instead opting to urge Iowans to "do the right thing."
