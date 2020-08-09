An additional 364 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Iowa, bringing the total number of cases to 48,732.
Five additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, making for 930 COVID-19 related deaths total.
A total of 521,380 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. Of those who have tested positive, 37,085 have recovered.
Five more people in Story County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,166 for the county.
In the last 24 hours, there have been no new COVID-19 related deaths in Story County. The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 14.
