Republican Iowa state senators are coming to Iowa State University for the “Ask a Conservative” legislative panel hosted by Young Americans for Freedom at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the South Ballroom of the Memorial Union.
The panel will be an open event for the public. The format of the panel will allow for student questions after a short introduction of the candidates. Young Americans for Freedom President Kyle Poen is a senior majoring in agriculture business and international agriculture. Poen created questions relating to pressing issues, but the goal is to allow the attendees to drive the discussion.
“As far as interacting with students I think it is important because they can get a bigger world view on what is going on around them,” Poen said. “I think that interacting with your state senators especially can give you a perspective of what is going on in your state and how your tax money is being used if you are paying taxes.”
Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink stands on the Education Committee and chairs the appropriations committee. Outside of the Senate, Kraayenbrink is a small business owner.
Sen. Jesse Green represents Iowa State District 24 and stands on the Agriculture, Human Resources, Veterans Affairs, Ways and Means as well as Natural Resources and Environment. Green is the vice chair of the labor and business relations committee.
Sen. Ken Rozenboom (IA-40) represents the Agriculture, Appropriations, Transportation, Education and Natural Resources and Environments committees. Rozenboom began serving in 2013. He works in the farming and agriculture business.
Young Americans for Freedom sought out anyone who considers themselves as a conservative for this event. After reaching out to 15 people, Poen said these were the candidates who were available for the event.
Poen said it is important for everyone to be involved in politics because even when people don’t think it impacts them, it is likely ingrained into their life in some way.
“I think it is important to be involved in politics because it is a driving factor for you to be able to do anything within your community,” Poen said.
