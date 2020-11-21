A suspicious item appearing to be an incendiary device was found near the Ames River Valley Park early Saturday morning.
The device found near the east entrance of the park was a homemade “glitter bomb.” The device was disposed of by the State Fire Marshal Office who assisted Ames Police Department in the investigation.
As defined by the Legal Information Institute, an incendiary or explosive device can include: dynamite and all other forms of high explosives, any explosive bomb, grenade, missile or similar device and any incendiary bomb or grenade, fire bomb or similar device.
This includes any device with a breakable container holding flammable liquid or compound and a wick capable of igniting such flammable liquid or compound. An incendiary or explosive device can be carried and thrown by an individual.
The press release sent out by Ames Police stated these “glitter bombs” are often used to express personal messages of congratulations, and that “These devices are very dangerous.”
This incident appears to be isolated as the area was checked and no other devices had been located.
“We do not believe the public is in danger,” stated the press release. “If you see something suspicious, please call the Ames Police Department.”
Anyone with information relating to the Saturday incident can reach Ames Police by calling 239-5133. An anonymous tip line is also available at 239-5533.
Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa can also be called at 515-223-1400. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or texted by sending “PCCS” to 274637 (CRIMES).
Questions regarding the press release can be directed to Ames Police Commander Jason Tuttle at 515-239-5132.
