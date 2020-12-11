The Iowa Department of Health reported another 77 coronavirus deaths Friday as well as 2,057 new cases.
The state has now recorded 3,197 deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Iowa is at 253,085.
Hospitalizations have been declining and there are currently 833 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 175 patients are in the ICU.
Story County's positivity rate has dropped below 10 percent and is now reported to be at 8.7 percent over the last week. The county has reported 7,341 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 49 cases from Thursday's count.
An additional death has been reported in Story County, bringing the death count to 22.
The Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech vaccine received FDA approval Friday evening. Iowa is expected to receive 172,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December. Healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be first in line to receive the vaccine in Iowa.
