The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced an additional 12 COVID-19 deaths and a further 293 positive tests in Iowa.
The additional deaths and cases increase the total number of deaths that have occurred in Iowa as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus to 219, and the total number of positive cases reported in the state during the pandemic rises to 10,404.
The 12 reported deaths occurred across eight counties:
Three elderly adults (81 years or older) in Polk County
One elderly adult in Black Hawk County
Two elderly adults in Jasper County
One older adult (61 to 80 years old) and one elderly adult in Linn County
One older adult in Marshall County
One older adult in Muscatine County
One older adult in Woodbury County
Gov. Kim Reynolds will not host a press conference May 6. The governor is traveling to Washington D.C. to “provide an update to President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force on the status of COVID-19 in Iowa, including the state’s efforts to reopen,” according to a press release.
The state implemented measures to allow for the partial reopening of 77 Iowa counties last week.
Daily press conferences will resume “later in the week,” the governor’s office said in the press release.
