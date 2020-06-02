Around the nation riots and protests continue, the police stepped back as the National Guard came in armed with rubber bullets and tear gas. For the Ames community, the protest never reached the point of violence, instead they kneeled together in solidarity for George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck. While the incident was happening, people were recording Floyd laying on his stomach, hands cuffed behind his back and begging the officers to let him up.
“I can’t breathe,” Floyd said repeatedly in the video.
The officers were responding to reports from a nearby grocery store claiming Floyd made a purchase using a counterfeit $20 bill.
Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and the four officers who were involved, including Chauvin, were fired.
Hundreds of community members dressed in black with signs in hand stood together in solidarity in a planned protest as part of the Kneel with Me rally. Among the community, the Ames Police Department and Iowa State Police Department stood together — listening to the speakers.
As the event began the crowd, including Ames Police Chief Charles Cychosz, kneeled and listened to the speakers.
Iowa State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell came to the event along with some football players, according to the Ames Tribune.
Several social media posts stated members of the white supremacy group, the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), would block off Duff Avenue. The Ames and Iowa State Police Department told the Iowa State Daily they could not confirm if the KKK showed up, though they said they were ready.
The event never escalated.
Instead, after an hour into the event, the crowd dwindled to about 50 people and marched to the clock tower at the center of Campustown.
“It takes all kinds, really, but you always have to be willing to listen,” Jack Lumry said. “Even when your perspective makes it seems like what people are saying may be wrong.”
Lumry led the march with “solidarity forever” written on his sign and chanting “What’s his name?” as the crowd answered “George Floyd!” Lumry sported a black backpack with a gallon of water hanging from it — offering it to the protesters.
The crowd marched two miles in 93 degree F weather along Clark Avenue, onto Lincoln Way and to the clock tower on Welch Avenue. Along the way, people in their cars honked in support with their fists out the window and in the air.
“At a certain point, you can’t take it anymore, you can’t say nothing anymore — it’s physically repulsive to say nothing,” Lumry said. “I’m more afraid of my inactivity affecting the world negatively than I am about, you know, talking to people — it’s not as scary as it was [...] I still would definitely prefer not to go out and do things but sometimes you have to.”
Once the crowd reached its destination, the group was smaller but the voices were just as loud. Lumry asked the group to kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the time Floyd was under Chauvin’s knee.
A woman played “Where Is The Love” by the Black Eyed Peas on her phone while they kneeled in silence.
The group shared their thoughts with one another, discussing the events and how to continue sending the message after the protests.
“The simple fact of the matter is we can’t do it without y’all,” said Makai Muhammad, who protested and marched to the clock tower. “I want to make sure that once we leave this place and once #georgefloyd is no longer trending, I want you guys to stay encouraged, stay active and stay involved. There’s lots of things you can do, you can donate, you can support black businesses but don’t let this be the extent of your help. People like us can’t do it without people like you.”
