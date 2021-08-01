For many people, money challenges can become overwhelming and anxiety-inducing when they are not able to see past their immediate situation. When someone is struggling with finances, they may not have the mental capacity to take on crucial tasks such as paying bills.
Iowa State Extension and Outreach will offer a four-hour finance online course called Your Money, Your Goals in order to help frontline workers assist clients who are facing financial difficulties.
The course will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10 online, according to an Iowa State Extension and Outreach news release. This online course will provide frontline workers with the resources and tools they need to help their clients reach financial stability.
According to the release, the course training features a toolkit created by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and is designed for service providers, volunteers, clergy members or anyone who has a desire to help others.
There is a registration fee of $35. Other registration information can be found here along with the online workshop materials.
