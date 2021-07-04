Summer is a prime time for many universities to start their construction projects in order for students to enjoy the new infrastructure during the school semesters. The global pandemic did extend the timeline for some projects due to building materials being more difficult to access, but there are scheduled projects that will officially be finished this summer.
According to the Iowa State University archives, the projects include:
Replacing the five exterior doors in the grid at the Parks Library southeast window wall.
Installing a new clay tile roof for the Enrollment Services Building.
Renovating offices on Haber Road.
Improving the intersection at University Boulevard-Haber Road with safety measures.
Building a central plaza on the front west lawn of the Memorial Union to promote the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities.
Completing the two-summer project to add sidewalk lighting in a dozen campus locations.
Renovating university classrooms in Gilman Hall, Carver Hall and the Gerdin Business Building.
Finishing up expansion and improvements of sports performance facilities.
Wrapping up fire recovery efforts at Ross Hall.
Constructing a new gelato shop that will be up and running in the Memorial Union east of Panda Express.
Demolishing the 89-year-old Genetics Laboratory Complex.
Additionally, progress has begun on building a new veterinary diagnostic laboratory (expected completion for before the fall 2023 semester) and a pedestrian walkway above University Boulevard east of Jack Trice Stadium (likely beginning after the 2021 Cyclone football season).
