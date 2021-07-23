Iowa State University's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has had some significant changes in their staff. An interim vice president for diversity and equality has been appointed and approved, while the director of diversity, equity and inclusion has recently arrived on campus.
The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Iowa State serves to implement much of the fourth goal set out by Iowa State's strategic plan. Set into motion in 2017, Iowa State's strategic plan includes four main focuses and goals set by the university and approved by the Board of Regents.
The fourth goal in this strategic plan is to ”Continue to enhance and cultivate the ISU Experience where faculty, staff, students and visitors are safe and feel welcomed, supported, included and valued by the university and each other.”
Recently, former Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Reginald Stewart has left Iowa State after five years. He will be filling a similar position at Chapman University in Orange, California.
Temporarily replacing Steward as interim Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is Margo Foreman. Foreman began her tenure at Iowa State in 2016 working as the director of equal opportunity and Title IX coordinator. In 2017, she became the assistant vice president for diversity and inclusion.
Iowa State will be conducting a search for a permanent replacement for Steward in the upcoming months. Led by Toyia Younger, the senior vice president of student affairs, a team of 10 will conduct a search for a suitable candidate from a pool of qualified individuals selected by a national search firm.
In addition to Foreman, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will see Joseph Ballard II again. Ballard joined Iowa State in November as the inaugural director of diversity, equity and inclusion for campus life in Iowa State’s Student Affairs division. Ballard worked virtually from Minnesota throughout the pandemic, first arriving on campus in July.
Ballard's new presence on campus could bring a new aspect to his employment at Iowa State. He will help to prepare the hundreds of Campus Life employees to better serve students in the upcoming years.
It's going to take time; in order to make the difference and impact that's desired, we have to be fully committed, invested, intentional, thoughtful, persistent, resilient and also patient," Ballard said. "I'm committed to it, and I know I have the support I need here to do it. One of the exciting parts for me is to know the support and commitment is there."
