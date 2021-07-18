Iowa’s unemployment rate has risen to 4 percent, according to Iowa Workforce Development, which is a slight increase from the reported 3.9 percent rate in May. The unemployment rate for Central Iowa Labor & Workforce Development Agency currently sits at 4.4 percent.
The number of working Iowans rose by 3,800 from May to June, but the amount of unemployed residents looking for jobs also increased by 2,400 people. The current workforce consists of 1,654,100 Iowans, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
Iowa currently ranks as the 12th state with the lowest unemployment rate, as Nebraska sits at the first rank with a June unemployment rate of 2.5 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There are currently around 70,000 open jobs available for application in Iowa that are ready to be pursued for a strong economic recovery. The largest employment increases for June were found in the food service sector and manufacturing with growth of 700 and 600, respectively.
Story County currently has an unemployment rate of 3 percent.
