Iowa State has announced new changes to the face covering policy based on the CDC’s interim public health recommendations. This new policy states that those who have been fully vaccinated as defined by the CDC are not generally required to wear a mask on university property according to the policy statement.
The statement said that on campus, vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering. However, the policy outlined some circumstances where flexibility is allowed.
The policy stated that “Face coverings may be required in learning spaces or research laboratories as determined by individual faculty members, faculty and staff in their individual enclosed smaller offices can require face coverings for themselves and visitors and face coverings continue to be required in healthcare settings.”
CyRide and other public transportation still require passengers to wear face coverings in accordance with the federal Executive Order, and when students and faculty are not on university grounds they are encouraged to follow federal, state, and local ordinances along with individual business requirements.
The Ames face covering ordinance is still in effect until further notice and will not be repealed until the next City Council meeting on May 25th. Story County has also not yet changed the face covering regulation in place, but the Story County Board of Health, one of the first agencies in Central Iowa to warn of the dangers of COVID-19, will meet on Thursday to discuss whether the mandate is still needed or not.
