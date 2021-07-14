Ames will officially have its first direct current fast charger for electric cars and vehicles available for public use, and Ames Mayor John Haila with the Ames City Council will be cutting the ribbon for the charger Tuesday. It will be located at Kum and Go, 2108 Isaac Newton Dr. off South Dayton Avenue.
According to a press release from the city of Ames, the event with the ribbon-cutting ceremony will also include an electric vehicle car display featuring Tesla models, a Chevy Bolt, a Ford Mustang Mach-E and others.
The electric vehicle open house will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. According to the release, in addition to the electric vehicle display, participants can go on a ride-along with some of the models or even take a test drive. Refreshments will be provided by Ames’ very own El Azteca, and the Ames Water and Pollution Control Department will be providing “cold, refreshing Ames water” as stated in the release.
In the release, it is noted that electric cars are gaining in popularity, and although they may seem like new technology, they have actually been around for more than a century. They are significantly quieter than the standard gas-powered engines found in most cars, and the carbon footprint of operation for an electric vehicle versus a traditional car is much less. With battery power technology improving, electric vehicles are becoming higher in demand than ever.
Ames Electric Services will have information available about electric vehicle rebates, and for more information about electric vehicle chargers and rebates, Energy Services Coordinator of the city of Ames Kayley Lain can be reached here by email or by phone at (515) 239-5177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.