Iowa State’s Homecoming Week, Cardinal and BOLD, will take place next week in a virtual format, featuring virtual events and activities including the traditional Campaniling.
The week will start off with the CYlent auction beginning Saturday and ending Oct. 10. Items up for auction include a signed football from Matt Campbell, hand-painted Cy Converse and four Minnesota Wild tickets.
Monday’s events include a lesson in hand lettering, which is currently open to preregister for and the beginning of Cyclones Everywhere Homecoming Bingo. Bingo can be played through the Iowa State University Alumni Association (ISUAA) app and bingo calls will be made throughout the week.
A link will also be provided on the Homecoming website that will feature a “40 Years of Alumni Band” video.
Tuesday will feature a “Cake, Candles, and Cy!” video to honor Cy’s birthday. The video will showcase interviews with former Cy’s.
Cy Factor, Homecoming Week’s talent show, will also take place Tuesday. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite acts.
Wednesday, individuals are encouraged to “go BOLD” by decorating their offices and emailing a photo to isuhcc.campusinvolvement@gmail.com to be entered in a contest. The winner will be announced Friday.
Thursday night, the ISUAA CEO and President Jeff Johnson will host a virtual Cyclone Power Hour. Guests are encouraged to register to be able to win prizes.
Cardinal and Gold Day and Virtual Mass Campaniling will be held Friday. Individuals are encouraged to wear cardinal and gold apparel and post a photo using the hashtag #CardinalandBold. Information regarding Campaniling is not yet available.
Cyclone Central Tailgates will not be happening this year in accordance with Iowa State University Athletic Department’s guidance on COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Homecoming buttons are available for purchase and the ISUAA website also has activities for children.
