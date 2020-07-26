The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) will recognize the Iowa State ombuds officer’s resignation Monday.
Deanna Clingan-Fischer served as the Iowa State University ombuds officer since 2017.
The Ombuds Office provides tools and resources to help faculty, Professional & Scientific employees (P&S) and graduate students have crucial conversations and empower them to resolve conflicts themselves.
The office acts as a mediator. An impartial, neutral ground where students, faculty and P&S employees can come confidentially air their grievances and, if desired, take steps to make a change.
“Clingan-Fischer expanded the Office — assisting 94 individuals contacting the office in fiscal year 2017, to 310 distinct visitors in fiscal year 2018, to 528 visitors in fiscal year 2019, and the Ombuds Office frequently provides guidance in cases of interpersonal conflicts with supervisors or academic advisers, and Clingan-Fischer will be leaving Iowa State University on Aug. 6,” according to GPSS documents. “Be it therefore that the Graduate and Professional Student Senate recognizes Clingan-Fischer for her work and services to the graduate and professional student body and to the university as a whole.”
The meeting will take place 6:30 p.m. Monday on Webex.
