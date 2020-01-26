The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) will meet Monday to review the first proposed draft of the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 and bills to ratify a new constitution and adopt a new set of by-laws.
The budget being proposed is open to changes and all requests will be discussed by the finance committee first, which will then recommend decisions to the senators' meeting for final approval.
“In the fall semester, we received $76,233.11 instead of [the] projected $74,602.50 from student activities fee,” according to the document. “If this trend continues, we may have a surplus. However, the enrollment of graduate student keeps dropping (276 last semester), we will have a smaller budget than the current one.”
Last semester, the Committee for Constitutional Revision presented its final report to GPSS.
The committee was chaired by GPSS Vice President James Klimavicz, working alongside President Eleanor Field, Sen. Joe Eilers, Sen. Chelsea Iennarella-Servantez, Sen. Benjamin Robertson, Sen. Charles Wongus and Sen. at-large Carrie Ann Johnson.
“The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) Special Committee for Constitutional Revision [...] was formed on Sept. 30th, 2019 to address serious shortcomings with the current GPSS constitution and By-Laws, including a lack of procedural components and insufficient inclusion of the College of Veterinary Medicine,” according to the document. “Over the course of two months, the Committee met in person for a combined total of approximately ten hours, with substantial additional time being spent reviewing and editing documents online.”
The Constitution must be ratified by a three-fourths majority vote, and the By-Laws must be passed by a two-thirds majority vote, which will only be in effect if the Constitution is passed.
GPSS will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Gallery Room of the Memorial Union.
The bills and proposed Constitution and by-laws can be found on the GPSS website, as well as minutes of past GPSS meetings with additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.