Final grades are required to be posted by 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Iowa State requires these grades be entered into AccessPlus or Canvas, and instructors must only choose one platform, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Canvas and AccessPlus grading will shut down at 2:15 p.m., and there will be no extensions for instructors.
“Timely and accurate grade submission is critical,” according to the Office of the Registrar website. “Failure to submit grades by the deadline can have a direct negative impact on students, and can hinder critical university processes.”
Late submission results in a negative impact on academic warning and probation, winter session enrollment due to academic standing, satisfactory academic progress for financial aid, graduating seniors, veterans certification, athletic certification and university honors designations.
Final class lists have been updated as of Nov. 13, indicating classes that were added or dropped.
All grades resulting in an F must have a comment as to why the student failed, indicated on the grading platform. Comments include F earned, F stopped attending or F never attended. F stopped attending will include the last day of student attendance in the class, indicated by the class instructor. Canvas also records the last time the student opened the course in Canvas.
Students who have used the satisfactory/fail option for classes and were unable to complete the course will receive an “I” for incomplete, and will convert to an F grade after one calendar year unless the professor allows an extension. The resolved grade will not appear on the students’ GPA.
If a student initially fails a class and retakes it the next semester, both grades will appear on the student’s record, but only the most recent grade will be recorded into GPA, according to the Iowa State grading policy.
If a student fails a course at Iowa State and retakes the course at another institution, the subsequent grade will not be considered in GPA, but credits will be counted.
Students can protest a grade from an instructor by following the steps to complete an Appeal for Academic Grievances.
