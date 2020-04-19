The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) will have its last regular meeting of the semester April 20 hosted virtually over WebEx.
Currently, GPSS has no old or new business on the agenda to vote on or discuss, but it will still have reports from executive members as usual.
Last meeting, GPSS elected officers for its executive cabinet.
Eleanor Field, graduate student in entomology and current president of GPSS, was reelected as president. Carrie Ann Johnson, graduate student in English, was elected as vice president. Chelsea Iennarella-Servantez, second-year graduate student in veterinary medicine, was elected as the Senate engagement officer. Kate Alucard, second-year graduate student in veterinary medicine, was elected as Senate information officer. Charles Wongus, graduate student in education, was elected as treasurer. Madelyne Losby, graduate student in psychology, was elected as the wellness officer. Abigail Kropf, graduate student in entomology and current Graduate and Professional Student Research Conference chair, was elected as the conference officer.
This will be GPSS’ last meeting of the semester, with the next meeting to be hosted at the start of the fall semester.
More information about GPSS and its function can be found online at gpss.iastate.edu.
