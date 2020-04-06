The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) hosted a virtual meeting April 6 where it elected members to executive offices and reviewed its annual budget.
The positions of president, vice president, wellness officer, senate engagement officer (SEO), senate information officer (SIO), treasurer and conference officer were up for grabs by either self-nomination or accepting nomination from a peer.
Eleanor Field, graduate student in entomology and current president of GPSS, was reelected as president of GPSS.
Field was elected by a vote of 47-4.
Carrie Ann Johnson, graduate student in English, was elected as vice president of GPSS.
Johnson was elected by a vote of 51-1.
Charles Wongus, graduate student in education, and Chelsea Iennarella-Servantez, a second-year graduate student in veterinary medicine, both ran for the position of SEO of GPSS.
Iennarella-Servantez was elected with 30 votes in favor of them while Wongus received 15 votes and one senator voted present.
Kate Alucard, a second-year graduate student in veterinary medicine, was elected as SIO of GPSS.
Alucard was elected by a vote of 44-4.
Wongus was then elected as treasurer of GPSS after accepting a nomination from Johnson.
Wongus was elected by a vote of 39-10.
Madelyne Losby, graduate student in psychology, was elected as the wellness officer of GPSS.
Losby was elected by a vote of 44-1.
Abigail Kropf, graduate student in entomology and current Graduate and Professional Student Research Conference Chair, was elected as the conference officer of GPSS.
Kropf was elected by a vote of 49-1.
Following, GPSS discussed a bill for its annual budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
GPSS’s total income is estimated to be $169,955.52 and total expenditures were set at $165,200 leaving a surplus of $4,755.52, according to the document.
The bill passed by a vote of 44-1-0.
GPSS then reviewed a bill for its annual allocations for graduate and professional student organizations.
The bill allocated $10,583.68 for various organizations.
The bill passed by a vote of 45-0-1.
Additionally, GPSS reviewed a resolution adopting the Constitution Revision Committee Final Report.
The committee was chaired by GPSS Vice President James Klimavicz, working alongside President Eleanor Field, Sen. Joe Eilers, Sen. Chelsea Iennarella-Servantez, Sen. Benjamin Robertson, Sen. Charles Wongus and Sen. at-large Carrie Ann Johnson.
The resolution passed by a vote of 44-0-3.
More information about GPSS and its function can be found online at gpss.iastate.edu.
