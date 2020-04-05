The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) will be hosting a virtual meeting April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Iowa State to transition to virtual instruction for the rest of the semester.
During the meeting, elections for president, vice president, wellness officer, Senate engagement officer, Senate information officer, treasurer and conference officer will be taking place. As of now, there are no nominations for Senate information officer, conference officer and treasurer.
Also, GPSS will be reviewing a formal resolution to adopt the Constitution Revision Committee final report.
The committee was chaired by GPSS Vice President James Klimavicz, working alongside President Eleanor Field, Sen. Joe Eilers, Sen. Chelsea Iennarella-Servantez, Sen. Benjamin Robertson, Sen. Charles Wongus and Sen. at-large Carrie Ann Johnson.
“The Committee has provided the GPSS with recommendations on a set of By-Laws and a Constitution to be adopted or ratified, respectively, to the GPSS […]," according to the document. "The GPSS has voted to adopt the recommended By-Laws be a two-thirds vote and to ratify the new constitution with a three-fourths vote, be it therefore [...] that the GPSS formally adopts the Final Report of the Committee and the key recommendations contained within, and be it further [...] that copies of the Final Report of the Committee be sent to President Wendy Wintersteen, Senior Vice President and Provost Jonathan Wickert, Bill Graves (Dean of the Graduate College), Carolyn Cutrona, and Roberta Johnson."
Additionally, GPSS will be reviewing its annual budget for the next year and several amendments to the by-laws as well as a potential amendment to the Articles of Cooperation with Student Government.
All meeting minutes and officer updates will be uploaded to the GPSS website meetings page.
