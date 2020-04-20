The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) hosted its last regular meeting of the semester April 20 where it discussed how it will move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Eleanor Field, graduate student in entomology, gave her regular executive report to GPSS where she highlighted actions Iowa State and GPSS are taking.
“The University has created a crisis response team to gather perspectives from around campus on how the University will proceed in the coming years,” according to the document. “The effects of the pandemic are wide and hard-hitting. We are figuring out ways to adapt to prolonged social distancing, a second or third wave, etc. that could persist for the next few years.”
Following, GPSS voted on an amendment to the Senate Allocations Budget bill. The amendment was made due to an addition error in calculating the total amount of funding for organizations.
The amendment changed the total amount of calculated funding from $10,583.68 to $11,549.78 in allocations.
The amendment passed by a vote of 49-1-1.
GPSS additionally voted in favor to host another meeting on May 25 online to improve communication of concerns from the Senate to the administration during the pandemic.
More information about GPSS and its function can be found online at gpss.iastate.edu.
