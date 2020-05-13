Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation allowing businesses and establishments to reopen and extending closures for bars and casinos.
The proclamation permits salons, barbershops and massage and tattoo establishments to reopen throughout Iowa in a limited fashion with public health measures in place.
In the proclamation, Reynolds wrote she encourages people with medical vulnerabilities and those older than 65 to continue practicing social distancing.
The proclamation will take into effect 5 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. May 27. Restaurants can reopen or remain open for dine-in services at 50 percent normal operating capacities. Groups will be limited to six people and the restaurant must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual.
According to the proclamation, self-service of food or beverages, including buffets and salad bars, is prohibited. Restaurants are also required to implement increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transferring COVID-19. The practices must be consistent with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.
Fitness centers are also allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity with the insurance of social distancing. All equipment must be spaced six feet apart. Group activities and classes are limited to 10 or fewer people while maintaining a distance of six feet apart. The fitness centers are required to implement increased hygiene practices to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The practices must be consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Malls and retail will also be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity. Play and common seating areas will remain closed. Salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen to 50 percent capacity and operate by appointment only. The salons and barbershops must also enforce social distancing measures.
Other establishments that will be allowed to reopen include:
Medical spas
Tanning facilities
Massage therapy
Tattoo shops
Campgrounds
Racetracks
Libraries
Drive-in theaters
Social and fraternal clubs
The proclamation also extended closures to May 27 for:
- Bars, carry-out and drive-thru options are still allowed
- Theaters
- Casinos
- Senior citizen centers
- Adult day care facilities
- Bingo halls
- Bowling alleys
- Pool halls
- Arcades
- Amusement parks
- Museums
- Aquariums
- Zoos
- Skating rinks and skate parks
- Playgrounds
- Swimming pools
- Door-to-door sales
More information about the closures and reopenings can be found on the proclamation.
