The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of an additional 83 positive cases of COVID-19 making a total of 868 positive cases in Iowa, according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office on April 5. An additional eight deaths were also reported to the IDPH.
Among positive cases in Iowa, 10 percent are occurring among long term care staff and residents. More than 40 percent of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities. This statistic underscores that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death, according to the press release.
According to the release, the IDPH and public health officials continue to work closely with Iowa’s long-term care associations and facilities, providing guidance for sick residents, transferring residents in need of care to hospitals, constantly monitoring the health of other residents and staff and implementing additional infection prevention measures.
Locations and ages of the additional 8 deaths are:
Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Locations and ages of the 83 additional positive cases are:
llamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)
Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)
Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),
Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
70 of Linn County’s 161 positive cases, 43% of the total, can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found on the IDPH website. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
The press release clarified that a case previously reported as a positive in Pottawattamie County, upon further investigation, was a negative case and removed from the case count.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
