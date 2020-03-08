There are three “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference alongside Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Iowa National Guard and Iowa Department of Homeland Security officials late Sunday.
“Earlier this afternoon the Iowa Department of Public Health and the state hygienic lab confirmed Iowa’s first three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus,” Reynolds said. “First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and their families and our priority now is their full recovery and doing what’s necessary to contain the virus and protect the health of all Iowans.”
The governor said all three cases are Johnson County residents and all are currently in self-isolation.
“While this news is concerning it’s not cause for alarm,” Reynolds said. “The most important thing we can do right now is to remain calm, understand the situation and stay informed in the days and weeks ahead.”
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the IDPH medical director and the state epidemiologist, said one of the individuals who tested positive is between the ages of 41 and 60 and the other two are between the ages of 61 and 80. All three were part of a cruise in Egypt between late February and early March.
Reynolds partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Saturday and said in her press conference Sunday it would be fully activated and would meet Monday.
Pedati gave Iowans advice on proactively combating the spread of the disease.
“The advice to do things like wash your hands and stay home when you’re sick is so important, because that helps protect you against a variety and range of illnesses,” Pedati said.
