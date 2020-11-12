Thursday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in Iowa, specifically in schools.
Reynolds described new plans and actions being taken to protect Iowans.
“Because of the significant increase in hospitalizations at this time, we will be updating the hospital data reported on coronavirus.iowa.gov to include the age demographics of currently confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Reynolds said.
The new data will also include a breakdown of daily hospitalizations, by age, since July 23. The age groups will also be categorized differently, mainly by decade, with the exception of children, who will remain defined as anyone 17 years old or younger.
These new categories will provide more specific information. The age group change will be made in all places on the site that age is recorded.
Reynolds announced that because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, many Iowa schools are considering temporarily moving to a different learning model. Since Tuesday, Reynolds and her team have received 19 waiver requests from schools to implement changes in learning models. All were approved.
Reynolds announced Test Iowa has purchased more COVID-19 tests.
“Now that the supplies chain has stabilized and strengthened, the lab can use the same kind of test kit for all molecular tests including Test Iowa,” Reynolds said. “Which will create even greater operational efficiencies at the state hygienic lab, further adding to the value of Iowa’s testing strategies.”
Reynolds encouraged Iowans to get tested, stay safe and follow COVID-19 related guidelines and safety restrictions.
“COVID-19 does not discriminate based on geography, the virus is present in all of our communities and all of us can help stop it,” Reynolds said.
"We each have the ability to make a difference over the next few weeks," Reynolds said. She said she believes all Iowans want the end of this month to look a lot different than it did at the beginning.
Reynolds commended all Iowa Iowa high school football teams for a season well played, especially those going to state playoffs.
“It’s always a privilege to make it this far, but never has it meant more than it does this year,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds asked that players both practice and play safely, and asked all fans to remain safe as well. There will be guidelines to remain safe
“There is no victory more important than the one against COVID-19,” Reynolds said.
