Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she will follow a “modified quarantine” after White House Visit during her press conference on Monday.
Reynolds visited the White House Wednesday to discuss Iowa’s response to COVID-19 with President Donald Trump. Vice President Mike Pence visited Iowa on Friday to discuss the food chain importance with Sen. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
During that time, an aid to Pence had tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after, Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19. Reynolds said she had “no direct contact” with Miller.
“My temperature will be taken before entering the building,” Reynolds said. “I'll be tested daily I was tested this morning and it was negative. And while here, I'll practice social distancing and wear a mask when interacting with others which will be minimal interaction. If I began experiencing any symptoms, of course, I will stay home.”
Reynolds said she had a face covering with her and practiced social distancing while visiting the White House and Pence. Reynolds will be taking her temperature will be taken throughout the day and will be tested for COVID-19 every day. Reynolds said she will be working from home and conducting meetings through Zoom.
“I want to assure Iowans that I'm healthy and feeling good and I'm fully focused on leading Iowa’s response to the pandemic on our economic recovery efforts,” Reynolds said. “Over the next few days we may slightly adjust our routine to accommodate the situation and we'll keep you updated regarding any potential changes.”
Reynolds said the Eastern counties, such as Lynn and Johnson County, have shown signs of stabilization and positive COVID-19 cases have gradually trended downward. Central and Western counties have gradually increased in positive COVID-19 cases, Polk County showing the most positive with a total of 2,368.
There have been an additional 414 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 12,373 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported six additional deaths, for a total of 271 statewide.
3,619 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 77,792 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, an additional 95 cases have recovered, for a total of 5,249 total recoveries.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 61.
