Gov. Reynolds has signed a proclamation extending the Public Health Disaster Emergency order for another 30 days. Bars in Johnson and Story counties will remain closed until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Restaurants in these two counties are allowed to remain open, but must stop selling alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.
Reynolds closed the bars in six counties, including Story County, in late August after a spike in COVID-19 cases in young adults and college students.
The governor’s original proclamation had bars slated to open on Sunday. Earlier this week, Reynolds opened the bars in Black Hawk, Polk, Linn and Dallas counties but held off on Johnson and Story Counties.
The order ensures social distancing in bars and restaurants, requires that all patrons must have a seat to consume food or alcoholic beverages and limits congregating together closer than six feet. Social distancing requirements also remain in place for other public establishments.
It also provides additional regulatory relief to school districts and extends previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary including those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workforce and expirations of driver’s licenses.
The proclamation will remain in effect until Oct. 18 at 11:59 pm.
